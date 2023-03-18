×

Business as usual for Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday — Odendaal

18 March 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay will not be shut down on Monday, despite the EFF planning the “mother of all shutdowns”.

This is according to mayor Retief Odendaal, who says it will be business as usual on the day and that law enforcement officials will be out in force in the metro to safeguard residents and businesses...

