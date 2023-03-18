×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

50th annual Easter Tournament set to enthral football fans

18 March 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

A centre-stage tournament draw at Gelvandale’s playing fields drew the curtain on the Northern Areas Football Association (Nafa) 50-year anniversary celebrations in Gqeberha on Thursday night. 

The tone was set for an enthralling affair as local and regional football administrators, at a gala dinner at the Nafa Hall, raised a glass to five decades of the association’s Easter Soccer Festival...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT : 'Everything' Oscars; new Shazam movie and military drama 'The ...
'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony

Most Read