The Dafabet Warriors will have to pull out all the stops if they are to achieve red ball glory as they gear up to face the Six Gun Grill Western Province in the final round of the CSA 4 Day Series on Sunday.
The men in green and black will have their work cut out for them after coming back from the SA20 break in a strong position.
Since then, they have drawn to the DP World Lions before two sobering losses at home to the ITEC Knights and Momentum Multiply Titans recently.
Their latest defeat, by four wickets at St George’s Park, saw them drop down to third in the series standings, hot on the heels of their last opponents, while both teams stare into the distance at the Hollywoodbets Dolphins, who lead the way with 109.46 points.
The Eastern Province side trails the Titans, who sit on 92.82 points, by just .12 of a point, and they will need to take home all the points on offer at Newlands to have any chance of series glory.
However, the Tshwane and Durban sides are both in with a chance of claiming glory for themselves, and are playing against the North West Dragons and Lions respectively in the last round of fixtures this season.
Warriors ready to go one more time, Peterson says
Sports reporter
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
The Dafabet Warriors will have to pull out all the stops if they are to achieve red ball glory as they gear up to face the Six Gun Grill Western Province in the final round of the CSA 4 Day Series on Sunday.
The men in green and black will have their work cut out for them after coming back from the SA20 break in a strong position.
Since then, they have drawn to the DP World Lions before two sobering losses at home to the ITEC Knights and Momentum Multiply Titans recently.
Their latest defeat, by four wickets at St George’s Park, saw them drop down to third in the series standings, hot on the heels of their last opponents, while both teams stare into the distance at the Hollywoodbets Dolphins, who lead the way with 109.46 points.
The Eastern Province side trails the Titans, who sit on 92.82 points, by just .12 of a point, and they will need to take home all the points on offer at Newlands to have any chance of series glory.
However, the Tshwane and Durban sides are both in with a chance of claiming glory for themselves, and are playing against the North West Dragons and Lions respectively in the last round of fixtures this season.
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
Armed with the leading run-scorer in Matthew Breetzke (643) and wicket-taker in Beyers Swanepoel (32 wickets) in this year’s competition, head coach Robin Peterson said both players and the entire squad will be gunning to set things right and end the season positively.
Speaking to Weekend Post this week, Peterson said they just need to do what they know they can in the final encounter.
“Every game is different, but there is no difference to our approach.
“It is the last game of the season and I am sure the guys want to end it off on the right note.
“It is standards they set for themselves, I just monitor what they set and then try to challenge them to make sure they are sticking to those standards.
“At the end of the day, it is about the players’ will to want to win that game,” Peterson said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend