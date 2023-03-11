Historical documents at Main Library also affected by flood damage
Metro to burn thousands of library books due to mould contamination
Lack of regular maintenance, ventilation to blame for spread of damage
Thousands of books are set to be destroyed after a lack of maintenance at Gqeberha’s Main Library led to a mould outbreak, destroying wads of historical books and documents.
The burning of the books and other library documents was discussed at a sports, recreation, arts and culture committee meeting on Friday...
Historical documents at Main Library also affected by flood damage
Metro to burn thousands of library books due to mould contamination
Lack of regular maintenance, ventilation to blame for spread of damage
Politics Reporter
Thousands of books are set to be destroyed after a lack of maintenance at Gqeberha’s Main Library led to a mould outbreak, destroying wads of historical books and documents.
The burning of the books and other library documents was discussed at a sports, recreation, arts and culture committee meeting on Friday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend