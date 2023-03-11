×

Historical documents at Main Library also affected by flood damage

Metro to burn thousands of library books due to mould contamination

Lack of regular maintenance, ventilation to blame for spread of damage

11 March 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

Thousands of books are set to be destroyed after a lack of maintenance at Gqeberha’s Main Library led to a mould outbreak, destroying wads of historical books and documents.

The burning of the books and other library documents was discussed at a sports, recreation, arts and culture committee meeting on Friday...

