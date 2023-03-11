Makhosi aims to beat Kabwalo and improve her chances for a SA title
Lunje Makhosi aims to beat Zimbabwean Emily Kabwalo when they fight over four rounds in the super middleweight to better her chances for a South African title.
The two come face to face at a boxing extravaganza tournament staged by Silindokuhle Boxing Promotions in partnership with the department of sport, recreation, arts & culture at the Babs Madlakane Hall in Kariega...
Makhosi aims to beat Kabwalo and improve her chances for a SA title
Soccer reporter
Lunje Makhosi aims to beat Zimbabwean Emily Kabwalo when they fight over four rounds in the super middleweight to better her chances for a South African title.
The two come face to face at a boxing extravaganza tournament staged by Silindokuhle Boxing Promotions in partnership with the department of sport, recreation, arts & culture at the Babs Madlakane Hall in Kariega...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend