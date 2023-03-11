Hayward eager to test himself against best on the planet
Gqeberha triathlete used knowledge of local conditions to grab overall win at Ironman 70.3 Nelson Mandela Bay
Gqeberha triathlete Timothy Hayward will put his skills to the ultimate test when he takes on the best 70.3 distance athletes at the Ironman 70.3 World Championships later in 2023.
Hayward, 23, will have roughly 5½ months to fine-tune his performance for the race in Lahti, Finland on the weekend of August 26-27. ..
Hayward eager to test himself against best on the planet
Gqeberha triathlete used knowledge of local conditions to grab overall win at Ironman 70.3 Nelson Mandela Bay
Sports reporter
Gqeberha triathlete Timothy Hayward will put his skills to the ultimate test when he takes on the best 70.3 distance athletes at the Ironman 70.3 World Championships later in 2023.
Hayward, 23, will have roughly 5½ months to fine-tune his performance for the race in Lahti, Finland on the weekend of August 26-27. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend