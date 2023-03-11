Dozens duped in Facebook holiday home scam
Heartbreak as people discover bookings they’ve paid for a stay at Seaview guest house have not actually been made

By Riaan Marais - 11 March 2023
Dozens of people have been scammed out of thousands of rand through a fake advert on Facebook for bookings for a holiday house in Gqeberha.
Sun Villa holiday homeowner Tanya Potter said she had been inundated with calls and messages from people trying to confirm bookings they had already paid for but which had not actually been made...
