Your Weekend

Damons aims to produce a winning side in her new role as under 16 trainer

Be prepared to make sacrifices and work to make it, she tells players

Premium
11 March 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

After coaching the Southern Free State under-18A hockey women to national glory at the SA Schools tournament in 2022, former senior SA hockey player Sulette Damons intends to replicate the same success in her new role as SA schools women’s under-16 trainer.

Damons, a foundation phase teacher at St Michael’s School for Girls in Bloemfontein, enjoyed a nine-year international career, playing 198 games for SA...

