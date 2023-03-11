×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Coalition meets to discuss burning issues

11 March 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

The coalition government of Nelson Mandela Bay was locked in meetings on Friday to discuss issues affecting the cohesion of the group.

Engagements started when smaller parties first met to discuss the issues...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case

Most Read