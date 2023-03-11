Co-accused in Vicki Terblanche murder case appears in court
Exactly a month after alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche was released on R1m bail, one of his co-accused appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court for a date to appear in the high court.
Dylan Cullis, along with Terblanche and Reinhardt Leach, has been charged with the murder of Terblanche’s estranged wife Vicki...
Co-accused in Vicki Terblanche murder case appears in court
Court reporter
Exactly a month after alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche was released on R1m bail, one of his co-accused appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court for a date to appear in the high court.
Dylan Cullis, along with Terblanche and Reinhardt Leach, has been charged with the murder of Terblanche’s estranged wife Vicki...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend