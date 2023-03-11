Chippa look to continue with their good run in the Nedbank Cup last 16
Chippa United will be looking to continue with their good run in the Nedbank Cup when they host ABC Motsepe League side Mpheni Home Defenders at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
The Gqeberha-based side made their way to the last 16 of the competition after they beat GladAfrica Championship side Polokwane City 3-1 on penalties after the match ended in a 1-1 draw...
