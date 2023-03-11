Accused prosecutor Rossouw a no-show in Humansdorp court
Humansdorp prosecutor Vicky Rossouw was a no-show in court again on Friday — five months since her first and last appearance as an accused in the court where she used to work.
Rossouw, 54, who was appointed as a prosecutor 33 years ago, was arrested on November 7 amid allegations that she had failed to report a sex crime against a minor, and released on warning...
Accused prosecutor Rossouw a no-show in Humansdorp court
Court reporter
Humansdorp prosecutor Vicky Rossouw was a no-show in court again on Friday — five months since her first and last appearance as an accused in the court where she used to work.
Rossouw, 54, who was appointed as a prosecutor 33 years ago, was arrested on November 7 amid allegations that she had failed to report a sex crime against a minor, and released on warning...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend