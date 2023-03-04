NMU exhibition focuses on marginalised world of illegal mining
While the creative process might be soft, the message is rock solid at the latest exhibition hosted by Nelson Mandela University’s Bird Street Art Gallery.
Titled Eureka!, the art exhibition by Prof Janine Allen-Spies and Dr André Rose, punted as approaching the topic of illegal mining from a different vantage point, investigates artisanal diamond mining in Kimberley...
NMU exhibition focuses on marginalised world of illegal mining
Court reporter
While the creative process might be soft, the message is rock solid at the latest exhibition hosted by Nelson Mandela University’s Bird Street Art Gallery.
Titled Eureka!, the art exhibition by Prof Janine Allen-Spies and Dr André Rose, punted as approaching the topic of illegal mining from a different vantage point, investigates artisanal diamond mining in Kimberley...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend