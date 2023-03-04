×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Nelson Mandela Bay buzzing ahead of Ironman

City in spotlight as more than 2,000 athletes from 52 countries set to compete in triathlon

Premium
By Amir Chetty and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 04 March 2023

The stage is set, the weather looks promising and the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay are abuzz with competitors, supporters and tourists in the lead-up to the biggest and one of the most gruelling sporting events in the city.

Professional triathlete Bradley Weiss hopes to keep the coveted Ironman title on home soil when he competes in the 18th Isuzu Ironman African Championships on Sunday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction

Most Read