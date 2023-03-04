Gqeberha man sues municipality after being hit by jet ski
Premium
By Devon Koen - 04 March 2023
A Nelson Mandela Bay man is suing the municipality for R2m after a jet ski crashed into him while he was swimming at Kings Beach on New Year’s Day, ending his hopes of a modelling career.
Sinethemba Williams, 22, from Kwazakhele, instituted the claim after he was hit on the forehead by a jet ski operated by a municipal lifeguard on January 1 2020...
