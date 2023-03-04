×

Your Weekend

Dogs that protect sheep stolen as as stock theft rises in Humansdorp

Value of losses to agricultural sector in SA rises to more than R1bn

04 March 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

With cases of stock theft having more than doubled in Humansdorp year on year, one farmer not only lost a dozen sheep but also three highly specialised sheepdogs in the past four months.

