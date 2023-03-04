Despatch Primary plans to build library

Despatch Primary School in Daleview is embarking on a project to improve the quality of its pupils’ reading abilities and to create a reading culture.
But to do so, they need help from Nelson Mandela Bay residents to donate books.
Library co-ordinator Rose Rayners said the school, with its 963 pupils, had never had a library.
“The idea to have a library came about in November.
“The pupils need a working library because transport to the library in town is a problem.
“We also have a big reading problem at the school and a library will benefit the children.
“Our biggest challenges are that children cannot read with comprehension and struggle to achieve the outcomes of the curriculum.”
She said reading aloud was difficult for some pupils.
“Their reading pace is very slow. Emotions such as frustration and disappointment also accompany the struggle of reading.”
Rayners said they welcomed donations of story books, educational books, encyclopedias, and magazines.
“The books will be placed in a classroom that has been identified as a library.
“During school hours there will be a period for reading. We will assess pupils by doing a speed-reading test.”
She said the library would also be a quiet space for pupils to study and would encourage learners to read not only at school, but also at home.
“Teachers and learners will discover new books and help learners choose books linked to their interests.
“The library will also assist teachers and learners with resources.
“Our goal is to build on previous reading skills so that learners can reach their full reading and learning potential. A reader today, tomorrow a leader.”
Anyone who wants to donate books can contact the school on 041-933-3817.
HeraldLIVE
HeraldLIVE
