SA Council of Churches to host vigil, march to address Bay violence

On the back of a spate of shootings in Kwazakhele, the SA Council of Churches (SACC) will hold a march and vigil on Sunday as a first step for a rallying call for communities to stand up against the violence.
SACC metro region chair reverend canon Themba Mahuwa said everyone in the metro was perturbed by the killings and it was time the church reclaimed its position as a society leader.
“It’s appalling how people are just killing each other,” Mahuwa said.
“There is now a clarion call from the community for the church to add its voice.
“As the church, we deal with this on a daily basis.
“The parents of the people getting murdered are our members, so when they cry to us to do something, we cannot just ignore that as the church.
“We are coming from a background of a church that was vigilant and a voice of the voiceless.
“The centre is not holding and it is now time we soak SA in prayer again,” he said.
The march is set to start at 1pm at Embizweni Square in New Brighton and then head to the New Brighton police station where a petition will be handed over.
A prayer session will then be held at St Stephen’s Anglican Church in Grattan Street.
