Premier to spearhead East Cape investment drive
Bhisho to use ‘economic diplomacy’ to attract foreign investors and build on job-creation momentum
By Yolanda Palezweni - 25 February 2023
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane aims to build on the momentum of the province’s nascent economic recovery in 2022 — reflected in improved GDP and employment figures — by attracting additional investors and creating more jobs.
“We therefore aim to use economic diplomacy as an instrument to attract foreign investors,” the premier said in his state of the province address in Bhisho on Friday...
Premier to spearhead East Cape investment drive
Bhisho to use ‘economic diplomacy’ to attract foreign investors and build on job-creation momentum
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane aims to build on the momentum of the province’s nascent economic recovery in 2022 — reflected in improved GDP and employment figures — by attracting additional investors and creating more jobs.
“We therefore aim to use economic diplomacy as an instrument to attract foreign investors,” the premier said in his state of the province address in Bhisho on Friday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend