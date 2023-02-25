New dam planned to boost Nelson Mandela Bay's water security
By Guy Rogers - 25 February 2023
A new dam will be built on the Gariep-Nooitgedacht supply line by the department of water and sanitation in September to improve Nelson Mandela Bay’s water security, according to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.
The metro has hailed the news because it will dramatically boost the time it has to respond if there is any emergency on the crucial transfer scheme, which moves water from the Gariep Dam on the border of the Free State 400km south to the Bay’s Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works...
New dam planned to boost Nelson Mandela Bay's water security
