Your Weekend

Meet the DA candidates vying for top party posts in Eastern Cape

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 25 February 2023

Three men and a woman are vying for the top DA posts in the Eastern Cape.

Weekend Post briefly met up with them at the party’s congress in Graaff-Reinet:..

