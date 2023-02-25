×

Kirkwood man nabbed by Hawks after R14m goes missing from trust

25 February 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

An Eastern Cape man was arrested by the Hawks on Friday for allegedly stealing more than R14m from a Kirkwood farmer.

Harold Henry, 46, allegedly went as far as damaging the computer disk containing the Pastel accounting program to cover his tracks when he realised his alleged theft was about to be uncovered. ..

