×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Friendly City Comedy Crew kicks off with open mic night

Premium
25 February 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Fancy having your funny bone tickled?

The Friendly City Comedy Crew is launching  its monthly open mic night comedy showcase at the Savoy Theatre on Sunday and everyone — wannabe comedians included — is invited...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Sewage flooded homes in Helenvale spark outcry

Most Read