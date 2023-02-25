DA meets in Graaff-Reinet to choose new Eastern Cape leaders
Delegates eager to prepare for national elections in 2024
By Andisa Bonani - 25 February 2023
It is D-Day for the DA as Eastern Cape delegates pick new leaders for the top two posts in the party and decide who will take the reins for the next three years.
As part of the DA’s mission to reach constituencies in rural areas, the party is hosting its tenth provincial congress in Graaff-Reinet...
DA meets in Graaff-Reinet to choose new Eastern Cape leaders
Delegates eager to prepare for national elections in 2024
It is D-Day for the DA as Eastern Cape delegates pick new leaders for the top two posts in the party and decide who will take the reins for the next three years.
As part of the DA’s mission to reach constituencies in rural areas, the party is hosting its tenth provincial congress in Graaff-Reinet...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend