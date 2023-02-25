×

Your Weekend

DA meets in Graaff-Reinet to choose new Eastern Cape leaders

Delegates eager to prepare for national elections in 2024

By Andisa Bonani - 25 February 2023

It is D-Day for the DA as Eastern Cape delegates pick new leaders for the top two posts in the party and decide who will take the reins for the next three years.

As part of the DA’s mission to reach constituencies in rural areas, the party is hosting its tenth provincial congress in Graaff-Reinet...

