Charging stations for electric vehicles to be built on key routes, premier says
By Yolanda Palezweni - 25 February 2023
The Automotive Industry Development Centre Eastern Cape has been tasked to work with the private sector to gear up the province for a transition to electric vehicles.
This will include the installation of charging stations along key routes, enhancing skills and promotion of renewable energy projects...
