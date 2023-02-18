Teacher accused of humiliating pupils to be probed
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 18 February 2023
Shoving paper in the mouth of a pupil for chewing in class and ridiculing another by making him stand on a chair to photograph his torn socks and then distributing the picture on a WhatsApp group — these are some of the startling claims made against a special needs teacher at Northern Lights School in Gqeberha.
The Eastern Cape department of education has stepped in, saying it will investigate the allegations at the Cotswold school...
