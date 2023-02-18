Some solace for mom as daughters’ alleged rapist abandons bail
The mother of the two young sisters who were raped in KwaNobuhle last weekend says she has found some solace knowing that her daughters’ alleged rapist is behind bars.
But the woman says she still fears for the safety of her family and has opted to move house temporarily...
Some solace for mom as daughters’ alleged rapist abandons bail
General Reporter
The mother of the two young sisters who were raped in KwaNobuhle last weekend says she has found some solace knowing that her daughters’ alleged rapist is behind bars.
But the woman says she still fears for the safety of her family and has opted to move house temporarily...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend