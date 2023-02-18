×

Your Weekend

Some solace for mom as daughters’ alleged rapist abandons bail

18 February 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

The mother of the two young sisters who were raped in KwaNobuhle last weekend says she has found some solace knowing that her daughters’ alleged rapist is behind bars.

But the woman says she still fears for the safety of her family and has opted to move house temporarily...

