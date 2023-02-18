×

Your Weekend

Residents march to City Hall over jobs for ‘outsiders’ at Coega

18 February 2023
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

The Nelson Mandela Bay Community Forum has given mayor Retief Odendaal seven days to shut down all projects in Coega to investigate if “outside” workers are benefiting at the expense of local residents.

Forum members marched to the City Hall on Friday to hand over a memorandum of demands after failed engagements with Coega management and ward councillors...

