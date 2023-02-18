Residents march to City Hall over jobs for ‘outsiders’ at Coega
The Nelson Mandela Bay Community Forum has given mayor Retief Odendaal seven days to shut down all projects in Coega to investigate if “outside” workers are benefiting at the expense of local residents.
Forum members marched to the City Hall on Friday to hand over a memorandum of demands after failed engagements with Coega management and ward councillors...
Residents march to City Hall over jobs for ‘outsiders’ at Coega
Politics Reporter
The Nelson Mandela Bay Community Forum has given mayor Retief Odendaal seven days to shut down all projects in Coega to investigate if “outside” workers are benefiting at the expense of local residents.
Forum members marched to the City Hall on Friday to hand over a memorandum of demands after failed engagements with Coega management and ward councillors...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend