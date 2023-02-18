Nelson Mandela Bay resident hit with R9-quadrillion rates and services bill
Irate homeowners question accuracy of billing system; mayor points finger at punitive water tariffs
By Andisa Bonani - 18 February 2023
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s billing system has been put in the spotlight by several residents who have received ridiculous municipal bills, with one charged R9-quadrillion.
However, mayor and budget and treasury political head Retief Odendaal said the system only had inaccuracies of up to 5%, which meant there was no fundamental problem...
