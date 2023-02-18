×

Your Weekend

Morning walk turns into sjambok assault for Bay fitness trainer

Newton Park woman trying to track down passer-by who filmed her being whipped by reckless driver

Premium
18 February 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

When a motorist, speeding in the wrong direction down a one-way street, almost collided with a pedestrian, she reacted and threw her water bottle at his car.

In retaliation the driver slammed on the brakes and got out the car...

