Your Weekend

Let’s get behind Proteas Women at St George’s

18 February 2023
Editorial Comment
None

On Saturday, four of the world’s top 10 women’s cricket teams will compete in a blockbuster double-header at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

In what is widely considered one of the most anticipated competition days in the run-up to the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup final stages, England will play India at 3pm and then Australia play SA at 7pm at the country’s oldest Test ground...

