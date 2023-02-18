×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

EP rugby boss’s widow in shooting drama

Gqeberha businesswoman wounded in suspected hit attempt

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 18 February 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay businesswoman Carol Rademan has been left badly shaken and fearing for her life after she was blocked off in traffic and shot in broad daylight on Thursday.

Lucky to have survived when the bullet missed any vital organs and instead penetrated her knee, the widow of former EP Rugby president Andre Rademan is still recovering in hospital...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

The AKA Memorial
In Loving Memory of Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane

Most Read