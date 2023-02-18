Beitbridge film earns Gqeberha-born artist an international accolade
Former KwaMagxaki resident Wezile Harmans honoured in Africa category of prestigious Art for Change competition
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 18 February 2023
A Gqeberha-born, Johannesburg-based and now internationally recognised artist was recently announced as a finalist in the Art for Change competition.
Wezile Harmans’s film Beitbridge, about one man’s journey between the Zimbabwe and SA borders, earned him a top 10 spot in the African region category of the event, hosted by the M&C Saatchi Group and Saatchi Gallery in London...
