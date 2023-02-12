×

Your Weekend

Nelson Mandela Bay motocross young guns shoot lights out

Rover Motorcycle Club trio — aged 10 to 13 — awarded national colours after excelling at FIM Africa MX in Uganda

Premium
By Tremaine van Aardt - 12 February 2023

Shortly after graduating from “peewee” bikes, a trio of Gqeberha motocross riders qualified for their SA colours and donned the green and gold blazers at the recent Motorsport SA (MSA) awards.

Aiden Retief, 10 is the youngest member of the crew called up to the big league...

