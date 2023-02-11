When cops are not cops
As criminals in police uniform rob and kill, the question being asked is who can you trust...
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 11 February 2023
What do you do when you can no longer tell the criminals from the police?
Over the past two weeks in the Eastern Cape, there have been at least three incidents in which criminals impersonated police officers, or were found in possession of police uniforms...
When cops are not cops
As criminals in police uniform rob and kill, the question being asked is who can you trust...
What do you do when you can no longer tell the criminals from the police?
Over the past two weeks in the Eastern Cape, there have been at least three incidents in which criminals impersonated police officers, or were found in possession of police uniforms...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend