WATCH | Hello, Retief Odendaal calling. You’re using too much water
Mayor starts phoning Bay’s 40,000-plus high-consumption households as metro steps up saving drive
By Andisa Bonani - 11 February 2023
About 40,327 households in Nelson Mandela Bay are exceeding the 9-kilolitre monthly water consumption limit set by the metro, prompting mayor Retief Odendaal to call several of the transgressors this week to share water-saving tips.
The metro’s supply dam levels are perilously low and with the rainfall season expected to begin only in August, a desperate race against time is under way to prevent the city’s taps from running dry in July, as projected by the experts...
WATCH | Hello, Retief Odendaal calling. You’re using too much water
Mayor starts phoning Bay’s 40,000-plus high-consumption households as metro steps up saving drive
About 40,327 households in Nelson Mandela Bay are exceeding the 9-kilolitre monthly water consumption limit set by the metro, prompting mayor Retief Odendaal to call several of the transgressors this week to share water-saving tips.
The metro’s supply dam levels are perilously low and with the rainfall season expected to begin only in August, a desperate race against time is under way to prevent the city’s taps from running dry in July, as projected by the experts...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend