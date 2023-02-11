×

Knysna taxi rank suffers second fire in two weeks

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 11 February 2023

Just as they had started to pick up the pieces after a fire gutted their stalls at the Knysna taxi rank two weeks ago, another fire wreaked havoc.

Street vendors and a business owner in the Garden Route town suffered the unimaginable when a fire  started at one of the stalls on Thursday...

