Knysna taxi rank suffers second fire in two weeks
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 11 February 2023
Just as they had started to pick up the pieces after a fire gutted their stalls at the Knysna taxi rank two weeks ago, another fire wreaked havoc.
Street vendors and a business owner in the Garden Route town suffered the unimaginable when a fire started at one of the stalls on Thursday...
Knysna taxi rank suffers second fire in two weeks
Just as they had started to pick up the pieces after a fire gutted their stalls at the Knysna taxi rank two weeks ago, another fire wreaked havoc.
Street vendors and a business owner in the Garden Route town suffered the unimaginable when a fire started at one of the stalls on Thursday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend