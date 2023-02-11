Convicted child rapist and killer sentenced to life
Convicted child rapist and murderer Ricardo Gysman deserves nothing less than to spend the rest of his life behind bars.
This is according to Gqeberha high court judge Bulelwa Pakati, who said the impact on the lives of Gysman’s victims far outweighed any exceptional circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life...
Convicted child rapist and killer sentenced to life
Court reporter
Convicted child rapist and murderer Ricardo Gysman deserves nothing less than to spend the rest of his life behind bars.
This is according to Gqeberha high court judge Bulelwa Pakati, who said the impact on the lives of Gysman’s victims far outweighed any exceptional circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend