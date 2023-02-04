Vital boost for Bay as R120m reprioritised for water infrastructure
By Weekend Post Reporter - 04 February 2023
Nelson Mandela Bay’s drought mitigation plans received a big boost on Wednesday when the council approving the reprioritisation of more than R120m for water infrastructure.
The city is experiencing one of the worst droughts in its history...
Vital boost for Bay as R120m reprioritised for water infrastructure
Nelson Mandela Bay’s drought mitigation plans received a big boost on Wednesday when the council approving the reprioritisation of more than R120m for water infrastructure.
The city is experiencing one of the worst droughts in its history...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend