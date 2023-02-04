Outages power crime surge in Nelson Mandela Bay
Failing alarm systems and gate motor batteries a boon for criminals
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 04 February 2023
Power outages have given criminal elements in Nelson Mandela Bay the upper hand as private security companies across the metro note an increase in housebreakings and other crime during load-shedding.
And because power outages are a roaming problem occurring at scheduled intervals across the Bay, crime spikes cannot be pinpointed to specific hotspot areas as incidents appear to be on the rise in all corners of the metro...
