Metro to propose settlement offer to Qaba
City has forked out about R1.4m on salary and legal fees since his suspension
By Andisa Bonani - 04 February 2023
After being on suspension for seven months, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and economic development boss Anele Qaba are due to start settlement negotiations.
This is due to the lengthy period it takes to finalise disciplinary matters, with costly legal fees...
Metro to propose settlement offer to Qaba
City has forked out about R1.4m on salary and legal fees since his suspension
After being on suspension for seven months, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and economic development boss Anele Qaba are due to start settlement negotiations.
This is due to the lengthy period it takes to finalise disciplinary matters, with costly legal fees...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend