Your Weekend

Metro to propose settlement offer to Qaba

City has forked out about R1.4m on salary and legal fees since his suspension

By Andisa Bonani - 04 February 2023

After being on suspension for seven months, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and economic development boss Anele Qaba are due to start settlement negotiations.

This is due to the lengthy period it takes to finalise disciplinary matters, with costly legal fees...

