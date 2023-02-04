Man who raped infant son handed 13-year sentence
A 42-year-old man who raped his infant son has been sentenced to an effective 13 years in prison after a judge found the attack had not been premeditated and was fuelled by alcohol, and that the baby had suffered no physical injury.
The sentence, handed down in the Gqeberha high court on Friday, caused some consternation in the public gallery, with several onlookers saying they believed it was too light...
