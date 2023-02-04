IN THE GARDEN | Son of the soil shares love of local plants

The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away. (Picasso)
Horticulturist and Cefani Nursery owner Martin Kunhardt, 67, does just that.
It’s fascinating to speak to him. What you think is much more than you would read in gardening magazines and see on the nursery floor. There is a lot about plants not usually told which is so interesting.
“Nurseries only showcase what’s in flower at the time and nursery staff generally don’t know enough to give advice about the plants on sale,” he said.
Take, for example, the lavender used in landscaping at one of the newer lifestyle estates along the East Coast. . Purported to be hardy, dependable plants of the Mediterranean, with attractive furry silver fronds and mauve flower spires, they are not fulfilling the role in the estate gardens for which they were planted. They have begun ailing.
“The reason is lavender needs a time of dormancy to thrive,” Martin said. “We don’t have this period of rest in the Eastern Cape coastal area.”
Martin’s solution is to replace it with Wild Rosemary (Eriocephalus africanus, also commonly known as the Cape Snowbush) which he came across while foraging around in the bush in the Morgan Bay area.
It’s indigenous to the Western and Eastern Cape, bears dainty white flowers, and is described as a ‘pretty plant’. Its other attributes are that the mini shrub which grows to one metre high is fast growing, has waxy, short, needle-like grey green foliage that smells like “Vicks vapour rub”, and may be used to make tea. It has medicinal properties — antiviral, preventing coughs, colds and flu; and can be used to prevent wounds from becoming septic.
In his greenhouse Martin grows a whole range of medicinal plants which treat many ailments.
Having a keen eye and deep interest in our indigenous flora means Martin never comes home from a walk in the bush without a pocketful of seeds and a handful of cuttings destined to be propagated in his massive greenhouse for sharing with all those interested.
He even came across a coffee tree which thrives in the Coffee Bay area.
Coffee racemosa is known for its low levels of caffeine, making it a healthy alternative to Coffee arabica — much in the same way that Rooibos is a healthier version of normal tea.
Another recommendation he made when asked about a tough tree to grow in an unforgiving environment in Beacon Bay is the Sausage tree (Kigelia Africana) with long (up to 60cm) sausage-like fruit. It produces blood- red nectar rich flowers which bloom at night on long rope-like stalks.
“I love indigenous plants,” Martin said. “They tolerate our conditions and do well, attracting birds and bees to the environment too.”
Another of his passions is bee keeping. He regularly offers his services to remove unwanted hives from properties in the area. Through this activity he has discovered that bees react differently to the colour you are wearing.
“Don’t wear black when you are working with bees; it drives them wild and they are most likely to attack and sting you,” he said, adding that in his experience it's best to wear white clothing.
Another bit of advice is using honey in encouraging cuttings to take root. He enjoys 100% success just dipping his cuttings in honey and water.
“Forget Seradix,” said Martin. “The rooting hormone’s carrier is talcum powder and loses its effectiveness in time.
“Just dip your cutting in honey and water, then plant it in a growing medium combination of seedling mix, composted bark and coco palm (coco peat block).
He sources the composted bark from Rance Timbers in Stutterheim.
What journey brought him to study horticulture at the Durban University of Technology?
Martin was born of parents who farmed coffee, peanuts and maize in Zimbabwe. “My dad gardened as a hobby,” he said. He remembers being so impressed as a child when his father won prizes for his begonias on agricultural shows.
It took Martin quite a while, and many roads travelled, to realise his calling. At 18, he was in the Rhodesian army and later with a police anti-terrorist unit before moving to SA. Here he joined the SA Defence Force for a year’s contract.
He spent a time working as a farmhand on his uncle’s sheep farm in Scotland where he was tasked with shooting rabbits. It’s important to keep down the rabbit population. “Seven rabbits eat as much grass as one sheep and they breed once a month, producing 50 babies a year.”
Eventually, at age 30 Martin knew what he wanted to study — horticulture. But he had to convince the admissions person, a Mr Sutherland who interviewed him for a place on the course, that despite him not having the required Mathematics subject, he was certain he would succeed. “I know what I want to do, unlike the 18-year-olds you are admitting to the programme,” he told Sutherland. “I won’t miss a lecture.”
True to his word, Martin passed the course with distinctions, but was not present for the hype around graduation day. Instead, he was far away collecting crocodile eggs with a friend on the Zambezi River.
One of his successes since qualifying was breeding the Cape Primrose (Streptocarpus), related to the African violet, for export to Sweden where it is a popular indoor plant.
In 2000, Dougie Kunhardt, Martin’s cousin, offered him a piece of his farmland in the Cefani area for him to come live and set up a greenhouse for production. Martin’s former wife, Linda, a Dane, was a consultant for plant growers and the greenhouse they installed still stands firm structurally today as it is of the top of the range Dutch brand, Rovero.
He grew plants which were out of season — kalanchoe, osteospermum, hibiscus and others which they exported to Scandinavia.
They had success for a time but the stringent export conditions of the buyers were not easily met by the labour force Martin had available, and the operation became too stressful. When the plants arrived at their destination there was to be no sign of soil or polystyrene on them because of the threat of possible contamination on the foreign soil.
Now he concentrates on propagating and growing plants for nurseries and domestic gardeners.
Martin’s most recent landscape work may be seen at the gate for Crawford’s Cabins where he worked with pebbles, succulents and aloes.
The nursery is well worth a visit. Culinary herbs of every kind, umpteen flavours of mint, and microgreens which he supplies to upmarket restaurants, fruit trees, succulents of weird and wonderful forms are just some of the plants available.
Apart from the opportunity to buy these plants from the Cefani Nursery, Martin has a wealth of interesting and useful information and expert advice to share.
• In the Garden is written by feature writer, garden enthusiast and former teacher Julia Smith, who has returned home to live in Chintsa East. The column looks to inform both novice and accomplished gardeners on how to make the most of their green patches.
