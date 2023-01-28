Funky mural encourages school leavers to become artisans
Automation company hopes to inspire next generation of technicians
A mural at Jendamark Automation’s manufacturing and assembly hall has not only turned heads, but also sparked a discussion about the need for more artisans coming into the labour market.
The mural, produced by local graphic artist and spray painter Buntu Fihla, was unveiled on Friday with the intention of rousing the interest of school leavers in the often-overlooked technical trade sector...
Funky mural encourages school leavers to become artisans
Automation company hopes to inspire next generation of technicians
Reporter
A mural at Jendamark Automation’s manufacturing and assembly hall has not only turned heads, but also sparked a discussion about the need for more artisans coming into the labour market.
The mural, produced by local graphic artist and spray painter Buntu Fihla, was unveiled on Friday with the intention of rousing the interest of school leavers in the often-overlooked technical trade sector...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend