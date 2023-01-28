×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Eyes in the sky on Nelson Mandela Bay criminals

City looks to deploy drones to fight gang violence, vandalism

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 28 January 2023

Crime-fighting in Nelson Mandela Bay could soon go  hi-tech as safety and security officials look to deploy drones over the metro to keep an eye on criminal activity and valuable municipal assets.

And while law enforcement would be the main focus of the mobile camera systems attached to the flying craft, city officials have already identified countless possible applications where drones could be put to use and save millions of rand...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read