Eyes in the sky on Nelson Mandela Bay criminals
City looks to deploy drones to fight gang violence, vandalism
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 28 January 2023
Crime-fighting in Nelson Mandela Bay could soon go hi-tech as safety and security officials look to deploy drones over the metro to keep an eye on criminal activity and valuable municipal assets.
And while law enforcement would be the main focus of the mobile camera systems attached to the flying craft, city officials have already identified countless possible applications where drones could be put to use and save millions of rand...
Eyes in the sky on Nelson Mandela Bay criminals
City looks to deploy drones to fight gang violence, vandalism
Crime-fighting in Nelson Mandela Bay could soon go hi-tech as safety and security officials look to deploy drones over the metro to keep an eye on criminal activity and valuable municipal assets.
And while law enforcement would be the main focus of the mobile camera systems attached to the flying craft, city officials have already identified countless possible applications where drones could be put to use and save millions of rand...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend