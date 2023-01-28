×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Convicted rapist and pastor wants conviction set aside

Premium
28 January 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Convicted rapist and former Mpuma Kapa TV pastor Luthando Matodlana has approached the Gqeberha high court in a bid to have his conviction and seven year prison sentence set aside.

Matodlana is challenging magistrate Audrey Mashigo’s decision not to grant him leave to appeal against his conviction and sentence, and her refusal for condonation after his appeal papers were submitted after the cut-off date...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read