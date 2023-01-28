City to work with business to solve maintenance issues
Chamber, municipality sign agreement to expedite effective partnership
As a way to expedite infrastructure repairs, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is due to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the city’s business chamber to strengthen working relations.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Businesses Chamber has already been assisting the city with the “adopt a substation” and “adopt a leak” initiatives, which has resulted in millions of litres of water being saved since the project took off last year...
