×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

City to work with business to solve maintenance issues

Chamber, municipality sign agreement to expedite effective partnership

28 January 2023

As a way to expedite infrastructure repairs, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is due to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the city’s business chamber to strengthen working relations.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Businesses Chamber has already been assisting the city with the “adopt a substation” and “adopt a leak” initiatives, which has resulted in millions of litres of water being saved since the project took off last year...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read