Chinese-built drones not just for fighting crime
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 28 January 2023
Drone operations, like the one considered to assist with law enforcement in Nelson Mandela Bay, come from China-based manufacturer DJI.
DJI offers a wide range of drones with varying levels of capabilities and attachments, each with its own price tag...
Chinese-built drones not just for fighting crime
Drone operations, like the one considered to assist with law enforcement in Nelson Mandela Bay, come from China-based manufacturer DJI.
DJI offers a wide range of drones with varying levels of capabilities and attachments, each with its own price tag...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend