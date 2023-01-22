Beware of romantic myths about ‘true’ love and meeting the ‘right’ person
One of the biggest fallacies in romantic relationships is that you just need to “find the right person” to marry.
On one level, this sort of thinking tends to exempt us from being the “right” person...
Beware of romantic myths about ‘true’ love and meeting the ‘right’ person
Mo and Phindi
One of the biggest fallacies in romantic relationships is that you just need to “find the right person” to marry.
On one level, this sort of thinking tends to exempt us from being the “right” person...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend