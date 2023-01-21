Against all odds, they have done it.
HeraldLIVE
Well done to matric class of 2022
None
Image: fredlin adriaan
Against all odds, they have done it.
The class of 2022 recorded an 80.1% pass rate, the second-highest since 2019.
Announcing the results on Thursday evening, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said all the provinces had improved, recording pass rates above 70%.
The Eastern Cape, sometimes bottom of the class in the past with its dismal pass rate, placed in the top five most-improving provinces.
Of the 94,993 pupils in the province who wrote their matric exams in 2022, 77.3% passed, a 4.2 percentage point increase on the previous year.
But what makes this class so special?
Consider this.
The class of 2022 is the first cohort to write the NSC [National Senior Certificate] exams post Covid-19.
They would have been the most impacted by the pandemic-induced lockdown, spending a huge chunk of their senior years at high school in a new and abnormal learning environment.
Already at a disadvantage given these conditions, they — like every other human being navigating a devastating virus — would have had to deal with the emotions of living in a pandemic: isolation, battling economies and death.
As if that was not enough, the Class of 2022 also had to contend with ongoing load-shedding in their final year, even as they prepared for the biggest exam of their primary and secondary schooling careers.
Said to be the longest spell in recent years with extended periods of load-shedding stage 6, this meant many were without electricity for at least four hours at a time, several times a day.
So yes, the Class of 2022 and their support structures including family and teachers deserve recognition.
But while we celebrate, let us remember there is always room for improvement.
No sooner had the results been announced than concerns started surfacing about the 30% required to pass being the only reason for the increase in pass rate.
The challenge now is to focus on the quality of passes and, it seems, we are already heading in that direction with the number of bachelor passes also on the increase having improved by 8.9%.
To the Class of 2023, you have big shoes to fill. You can do it.
